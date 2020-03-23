New WWE 24/7 Champion crowned (video included)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released footage of R-Truth defeating Riddick Moss to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Watch the video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: In a shocking development, R-Truth scored the pin via rollup.



