NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title match headlines tonight’s show

September 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-“Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood

-Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.

