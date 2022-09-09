09/09 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood for the ROH Championship, Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe appears

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood for the ROH Championship, Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe appears, and more (18:38)…

Click here to stream or download the September 9 AEW Rampage audio review.

