Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley expecting first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Champion Jon Moxley announced during a promo on Dynamite that he and his wife Renee Paquette (a/k/a Renee Young) are expecting their first child. Young confirmed the news on social media and shared a comical story about texting a pregnancy update that she intended to send Moxley, only to find out that she accidentally sent the news to WWE wrestler Bayley.

Powell’s POV: I don’t think I’ve ever seen Moxley look as joyous as he looks in the Instagram photo that Young posted (see below). Congratulations again to the future parents.

100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE 😂😂* https://t.co/f8AJ4scPhV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

now i can finally start telling you guys just how sore my boobs are. 🤰🏼 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneepaquette)



