WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Friday’s cage match headlined show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.252 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.166 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.145 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .60 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was second in the demo compared to other network shows and up from last week’s .54 rating. Smackdown won Friday’s adults 18-34 and men 18-49 demos.