Logan Paul signs with WWE for SummerSlam and beyond

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Logan Paul signed a WWE contract on Thursday. He posted photos from the signing, which included appearances by Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon (see below).

Powell’s POV: Terms of the deal have not been released as of this update, though a WWE website story seemed to indicate that it’s a SummerSlam deal. It’s unclear whether Paul has signed for additional dates. WWE is playing up the story that Paul is coming for revenge on The Miz, who attacked Paul after their win over Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

Update: TMZ is reporting that Paul signed for multiple events through next year.