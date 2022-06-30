MLW Fusion preview (updated): The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado, and Microman vs. “Strange Sangre” Holidead, Arez, and Mini Abismo Negro

-Samoan Swat Team vs. Los Aztecas

Powell’s POV: Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are typically available immediately following the show (or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener), and My weekly MLW Fusion audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).