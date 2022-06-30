AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the Blood and Guts match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.023 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 878,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.36 rating, up from last week’s 0.31 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. The June 30, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 883,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was the first time the show aired on a Wednesday night after being bumped to Fridays or Saturdays due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.