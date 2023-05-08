What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating for The Firm Deletion

May 8, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The early edition of the AEW Rampage television show delivered 294,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 298,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition that aired in the same 5:30CT/6:30ET time slot.

Powell’s POV: The Firm Deletion didn’t provide any boost to the television numbers. Rampage finished 25th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. The May 6, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a late afternoon edition.

