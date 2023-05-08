WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Backlash go-home show in Puerto Rico

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.059 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.473 million viewership count from the previous week’s draft episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.67 rating. The week before the draft delivered 2.175 million viewers and a 0.54 rating, so Smackdown numbers were down slightly compared to that. The May 6, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.998 million viewers and a 0.46 rating for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.