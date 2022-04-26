04/26 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Nathan Frazer debuts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Nathan Frazer debuts, and more (32:51)…

Click here for the April 26 NXT 2.0 audio review.

