What's happening...

04/26 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Nathan Frazer debuts

April 26, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Nathan Frazer debuts, and more (32:51)…

Click here for the April 26 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.