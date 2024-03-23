Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Smackdown discussion regarding Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on WWE Smackdown regarding Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, the tournament matches for a spot in the WMXL ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and more.