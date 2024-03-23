Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Smackdown discussion regarding Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.
Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on WWE Smackdown regarding Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, the tournament matches for a spot in the WMXL ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and more.
