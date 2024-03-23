NXT Level Up results (3/22): O’Connor’s review of Eddy Thorpe vs. Uriah Conners, Lainey Reid vs. Jaida Parker, and Tavion Heights vs. Saquon Shugars

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 110)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 22, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Tavion Heights made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Tavion Heights vs. Saquon Shugars. Shugars making his debut was wearing a do-rag on his head to start the match before losing it early on. A chain wrestling encounter was won by Heights taking Shugars down to the mat. Shugars went for a kick but was caught by Heights but Shugars used his momentum to send Heights into the middle rope. Shugars applied a sleeper hold before sending Heights into the middle rope once more. Shugars continued to wear down Heights but Heights powered up and dropped Shugars with a series of high back body drops. Heights would follow up with his suplex ride finish for the win.

Tavion Heights defeated Saquon Shugars via pinfall in 5:45.

The commentary team hyped Lainey Reid vs. Jaida Parker for after the break…[c]

2. Lainey Reid vs. Jaida Parker (w/OTM). Another debut match as Lainey Reid is making her first appearance. Reid worked on the arm and gained a near fall early via a sunset flip on Parker. Parker would take control though after a hair grab takedown and she hit Reid with a shoulder block in the corner and gained a two count of her own. Parker applied an abdominal stretch and looked for a backside on Reid before both women exchanged punches middle of the ring. Reid looked to finish but Parker jacked the jaw of Reid and followed up with the ‘Rough Rider’ for the victory.

Jaida Parker defeated Lainey Reid via pinfall in 5:13.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Eddy Thorpe vs. Uriah Conners. Thorpe powered Conners into the corner before taking him to the ground. Conners threw Thorpe off and hit an arm drag before applying a side headlock. A dropkick by Conners sent Thorpe to the outside and Conners followed up with a tope suicida. Back in the ring, Thorpe chopped Conners and dropped him once more gaining a two count in the process. Conners attempted a comeback but was halted by a suplex from Thorpe. Conners hit a suplex of his own and dropped Thorpe with a reverse elbow and a blue thunder bomb for two. Conners looked to finish but Thorpe dropped Conners across his knee and hit the ‘Impaler DDT’ for the win.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Uriah Conners via pinfall in 6:59.

John’s Ramblings: A noteworthy edition of ‘Level Up’ this week with two debuts and an enjoyable main event. Saquon Shugars showed charisma and fire in his debut. Lainey Reid looked green, but will hopefully improve given the time. It was nice to see Eddy Thorpe back after an extended break away. Uriah Conners impressed in his showing. This show has been cooking over the last few weeks. Hopefully the momentum will continue going forward.