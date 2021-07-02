What's happening...

07/02 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Jimmy Uso calls out Edge, Zelina Vega returns and faces Liv Morgan, Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins

July 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Jimmy Uso calls out Edge, Zelina Vega returns and faces Liv Morgan, Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins, and more (19:43)…

Click here for the July 2 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

