Kurt Angle on why Vince McMahon offering to fight him, sparring with Brock Lesnar after watching Lesnar throw Big Show around, his relationship with McMahon today

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Kurt Angle

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Kurt Angle on shoot fighting Vince McMahon: “Vince wanted to fight me. That was the meeting when I left the company. And what happened was, at that particular time, I was taking a lot of painkillers. And I didn’t take them before my matches. I never wrestled high on painkillers, but I would take them afterwards. And I was texting Vince and calling him and leaving the messages, and I was threatening him. It’s crazy because I don’t remember doing it. When I went to meet with him when I wanted to leave the company, he had a bunch of text messages typed down on paper. And I’m reading them and it says, ‘Vince, when I see you, I’m going to beat the shit out of you. Vince, when I see you I’m going to kick your ass.’ And I was like, holy crap. I actually texted him this, and he got up and said, ‘You want to kick my ass? Let’s go right now.’ And I was like, holy shit. Vince McMahon wants to fight me. I immediately got up and left the room. I just had too much respect. I’m not going to fight this man anyway. But I just felt like I let him down with the text messages and stuff.”

On shoot fighting Brock Lesnar: “When Brock first started, what happened was the Brooklyn Brawler went to Brock and said, ‘Hey, what do you think would happen if you and Kurt wrestled?’ And Brock said, ‘I would kick his ass because he’s too small.’ So Brooklyn Brawler told me about it, and I went up to Brock, and I said, ‘If you can kick my ass, let’s get in the ring right now.’ He said, ‘I have sandals.’ And I said, that’s all right. Let’s take our shoes off. He said, no. So I let it go. And the following week, he was in the ring with Big Show and they were actually wrestling for real. And Brock was picking him up and slamming him on his back. I mean, he was, manhandling Big Show. It was scaring the crap out of me because Big Show at that particular time was 530 lbs. Brock was just picking him up and slamming him easily. I was like, maybe this guy is impossible to beat. But what I did is Big Show was facing me and Brock’s back was to me, they were in the ring, and I was on the ring apron. And Big Show looked at me and I said, ‘Get out of the ring.’ He said, Okay. And when he left, I walked up behind Brock and tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘It’s time to go.’ And we went. And you know what? The rumor is that I kicked his ass. Not true. It was a really close match. I took him down a couple times. He didn’t take me down at all. But it was a pretty tight match. But who won? Kurt Angle.”

On relationship with Vince McMahon: “Oh, I have a great relationship with Vince. I did when I started. It got a little shady after I left. I was pretty bitter about what transpired with my injuries and the painkiller problem, and it was just a lot going on at that particular time. And I stopped contact with Vince when I went to TNA. But when WWE called me back for my retirement, we left off where we started. Basically, we became close again, and he was always a father figure to me, and he still was when I returned to WWE.”

On returning to the ring: “Not with the knee replacements. No. I’m not going to mess these knees up. No. My knees were shot. I had to have them done. I didn’t have a choice. I have no idea, and I’m not going to try. I know my capabilities. I know my limitations. And I’ve had a lot of neck injuries. I have a bad back, I have bad knees. It’s just not possible for me.”

Other topics include WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, his recent surgeries, his podcast, Brock Lesnar, Chris Benoit, legit shoot wrestling matches against Vince and Brock, and more.