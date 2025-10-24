What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The latest card for tonight’s show

October 24, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre appear

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James in a non-title match

-U.S. Champion Ilja Dragunov holds and open challenge

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tempe, Arizona, at Mullett Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

