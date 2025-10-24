JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 54): Roth’s review of 2 Tuff Tony vs. Aaron Roberts for the JCW Championship match, The Brothers of Funstruction vs. The Disorderlies for the JCW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 54)

Taped September 17, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee, at Minglewood Hall

Streamed October 23, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

Backstage, Violent J spoke with Shaggy 2 Dope about finding an investor. Shaggy was against it…

“Fight Club” played and the Lunacy intro aired…

Kerry Morton was backstage giving Cocaine grief about bringing the white powder to the ring. Kerry said that up until the other day, he thought a joint was a ligament. Funny. Ninja Mack showed up for Morton to make fun of…

The Ringmaster announced a triple threat match… The broadcast team was Joe Dombrowski, Mark Roberts, and Veda Scott…

1. Ninja Mack vs. Cocaine vs. Kerry Morton in a Triple Threat. Morton started to run toward the turnbuckle to taunt, but he noticed Cocaine and stopped dead in his tracks. Morton went to the other side of the ring to taunt. Ninja Mack was the smallest wrestler in this match. The bell rang, and Mack and cocaine hit a double hip-toss on Morton, who rolled out of the ring.

Later, Morton choked Ninja Mack with his knee. Cocaine returned to the ring with a flying clothesline from the top rope. Morton reversed a Cokeslam, and Ninja Mack went for a handspring headscissors, but Cocaine caught him and Tombstoned him. Cocaine covered Ninja Mack, and Morton broke it up. Cocaine threw white powder at Kerry Morton, who acted like he was higher than a kite. Cocaine hit the Cokeslam on Morton, and then Mack hit the 540 Kick on Cocaine, who rolled outside. Morton inside cradled Mack for the win.

Kerry Morton beat Cocaine and Ninja Mack in a Triple Threat.

Jerry’s Jabber: Ninja Mack is less impressive when he’s the smallest guy in the ring. However, Cocaine keeping up with Mack was impressive.

Backstage, Willie Mack and James Storm spoke about Mack being afraid of zombies. When James Storm asked if he could trust Mack, Willie responded, “Maybe.” Funny…

2. The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/ Barnabas the Bizarre, Bizerkus) vs. Willie Mack and “Cowboy” James Storm. Mack started it off with Jaxon. Willie tried to figure out how to wrestle an undead zombie; the answer was a test of strength, naturally. Mack tagged in Storm. Jaxon tried to bite Storm’s hand. Storm hit a DDT on Jaxon. Mack and Storm double-teamed Jaxon and hit the Whoop Whoop Double Elbow. Jaxon kicked out and rose like a zombie. Abel tagged in, and Storm was back in as well, but Outbreak double-teamed Storm with a big boot and Russian Leg Sweep combo. Storm and Abel knocked each other down. Mack poured beer on Storm to revive him to get the tag. Bizerkus interfered and got Abel thrown at him. Mack hit a Stunner on Jaxon, which Storm followed with a Last Call superkick. Mack covered Jaxon for the three count…

Willie Mack and “Cowboy” James Storm beat “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel.

Jerry’s Jabber: Mack and Storm worked well with the Outbreak. This might be the first Outbreak match that I enjoyed.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley discussed taking on “Hollyhood” Haley J next week with Amazing Maria in her corner…

3. “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. Nyx for the JCW Women’s Championship. Nyx hit a Thesz Press, then several hip attacks in the corner, followed by a fisherman suplex. Crowley performed a snap suplex and then posed in the ring. Crowley put Nyx in the corner and threw chops before moving Nyx to the ropes and throwing another chop. Crowley hit a few clotheslines and then a big Saito Suplex for a two count. Nyx started punching Al and put her in the corner, then hit a few clotheslines and a spear for two count. Nyx went for her Pipe Dream finisher, but Al ducked it and hit a lariat for the win…

“Big Al” Alice Crowley beat Nyx to retain the JCW Women’s Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Crowley finally defended against someone other than Haley J or her family. Nyx became an instant favorite of mine by coming out to “Swamped” by Lacuna Coil.

An ad aired for the ICP coffee table book about JCW

4. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo vs. The Disorderlies for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Yabo took out a rubber chicken and tickled one of the disorderlies. All four were in the ring now, and both Disorderlies were clotheslined. The Brothers ran the Disorderlies into each other, then hit a Double Leg Drop. Disorderly #1 got Ruffo in the corner while Disorderly #2 used a stethoscope to choke Ruffo. Ruffo tagged Yabo, who pulled a Disorderly mask to the side. The Brothers hit the Whoop Whoop Driver and covered the Disorderlies for the pin…

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo beat The Disorderlies to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles.

Jerry’s Jabber: The Disorderlies were two dudes in full black face masks, blue scrubs, and stethoscopes. They looked like they wore costumes rejected by Dr. Redacted.

Backstage, Memphis Wrestling wrestlers got ready for their ten-man tag match against JCW wrestlers…

5. Tim Bowsby, Ray Sanders, Big John Dalton, The Shocker, and Xya Wolf vs. Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Caleb Konley, Jeeves, and Haley J. Late in the match, Konley hit a European uppercut and a senton on Shocker for a two count. Konley tagged in Jeeves, who accidentally hit a double axe handle on Konley. Tim Bowsby tagged in and ate a boot from Jordan Oliver. Haley came in and was hit by a Gory Special from Xya Wolf. Bowsby hit a spinning throw, and then a big splash from Big John Dalton, which led to the three count.

Tim Bowsby, Ray Sanders, Big John Dalton, The Shocker, and Xya Wolf beat Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Caleb Konley, Jeeves, and Haley J.

Jerry’s Jabber: I got nothing, other than Xya Wolf’s one move was done well.

The announcers ran down a few matches for next week’s three-hour special “2 Tuff County,” which has Matt Cardona facing 2 Tuff Tony…

Backstage, the Brothers of Funstruction told 2 Tuff Tony to watch his back…

6. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Aaron Roberts for the JCW Championship. Roberts is the former WWE ID talent. Roberts jumped Tony and hit a jumping shoulder block. Roberts pulled the strap down on his singlet and played with his um… um… pecs? They went outside the ring a short time later. The crowd chanted “Twist his dick,” and Tony gave the audience what they wanted by twisting Aaron’s dick. In the ring, Aaron hit a big splash for a two count. Roberts’ fish hooked Tony, then hit him with a good-looking punch. Roberts bodyslammed Tony, and then climbed the ropes, but Tony caught him. Tony attempted a superplex, which caused the crowd to chant, “He’s too fat.” Tony poured alcohol on his fist and hit the Meteorite for the win…

2 Tuff Tony defeated Aaron Roberts to retain the JCW Championship.

Post-match, Vampiro came to the ring and congratulated Tony. Vampiro introduced his new tag team The Triplex of Terror” Madman Pondo and Mickie Knuckles. They wore red hoodies and black masks, but there was zero mystery regarding their identities. Pondo ran down JCW. Vampiro ran down Violent J, and said he is taking over. Vampiro, Pondo, and Mickie tried to set 2 Tuff Tony on fire, but the Brothers of Funstruction ran out for the save…