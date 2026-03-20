JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 75): Roth’s review of Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony vs. PCO and Big Vito for the JCW Tag Team Titles, Vince Russo’s proposal for Violent J, Nic Nemeth’s return

CategoriesNEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 74)

Taped February 22, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan, at Harpo’s

Streamed March 19, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show opened with a recap of last week’s episode, followed by the Lunacy intro aired…

Ring announcer Mark Roberts welcomed the crowd to Lunacy and introduced “Luciano Enterprises” Mickie Knuckles, PCO, and Big Vito. Vito ripped some fan signs on his way to the ring. Vito was given the mic, and he pointed out a kid who had a sign that said “F You, Vito.” Vito responded by saying, “I won’t say this to a kid, but F your father, now stand in the corner.” Funny. Vito claimed he was the reason JCW has sold out crowds, and everyone came to see him. Vito claimed that he’s the biggest draw and star in JCW. He name-dropped Matt Cardona and said Vince Russo was a jerkoff now. Vito complained that Russo brought in a special guest whom Vito knows.

Nic Nemeth made his entrance after being introduced by Vito. Nemeth had a damn record skip before his actual entrance on his way to the ring… ugh. Nemeth stood in the ring wearing a Troma Entertainment “I Heart The Monster Hero” shirt, which is pretty neat. Vito said Nic used to be Dolph Ziggler.

Vito made a special match for Nemeth against Mickie Knuckles. Vito said he is the main event, not Nemeth. Nic said he would wrestle Mickie Knuckles anytime, but wondered how, as she would be arrested due to Vito saying he was violated and calling the cops. Mickie said Vito needed Viagra, and then a Blue Chew chant started. Funny. Nemeth took part in the chant when PCO, Vito, and Knuckles blindsided him. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony made the save…

Veda Scott and Joe Dombrowski ran down the card and said Vince Russo had a big announcement…

Backstage, Facade was interviewed and was asked why he cheats. Facade responded by saying everyone cheats…

An ad aired for JCW’s Three Town Beatdown in March, which are Lunacy tapings…

A vignette aired for Father Bronson and his Red Love, which is very similar to Bray Wyatt…

1. JCW American Champion Facade vs. Sewacide in a non-title match. Late in the match, Sewacide hit a second rope flying knee. Sewacide locked in an Octopus hold and turned it into a Seat Belt pin for a two count. Facade hit a springboard dropkick and a spinning wheel kick. Facade performed a springboard moonsault for a close near fall. Sewacide came back with a sitting jawbreaker and sent Facade to the outside. Sewacide performed an awful-looking move over the top rope. Facade twisted Sewacide’s mask, and hit a Ninja Destroyer for the three count…

JCW American Champion Facade beat Sewacide in a non-title match.

Jerry’s Jabber: Sewacide is very clearly Claeb Konley under the mask. He tries to be a flyer as Sewacide and it’s not working.

Barnabas the Bizarre was with “The Outbrrak” Jaxon and Abel and told them to stay away from the devil’s dust, as it would break up the family…

Backstage, Vito was on the phone and Ken Anderson was mugged for the camera until Vito got off the call and went to nose to nose with Anderson, and said he would light a fire in Anderson’s house. Anderson said Tic Tacs. Mickie showed up, and we got Vito going on about how he’s hung like a horse and banged chicks like her for years. They argued about Viagra, sex, and the size of his penis… charming.

2. “Big Al” Alice Crowley and Dani Mo vs. J-Rod and Sophia Rose. Dani and Al grabbed chairs and hit J-Rod and Sophia with them, and then took the match to ringside. Dani hit J-Rod with a pizza box. Sophia grabbed a snow shovel and lightly tapped Big Al with it. J-Rod poured out plastic modular building blocks in the ring, and Dani hit a Michonku Driver onto the blocks for a near fall.

J-Rod dragged Dani through the blocks and then covered Dani for a two count. J-Rod swung a chair that bounced off the top rope and hit J-Rod back in the face. Dani covered J-Rod for a one count. J-Rod hit a version of the GTS without the knee. J-Rod hit the lightest, safest chair shot on Dani. J-Rod placed a garbage can in the turnbuckles. Dani placed a garbage can over J-Rod and then dropkicked it. Big Al hit a Death Valley Driver on Rose onto a trash can for the pinfall.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley and Dani-Mo defeated J-Rod and Sophia Rose.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was a brief hardcore match. J-Rod and Sophia Rose didn’t seem comfortable with it. In addition to the lightest chair shot I’ve ever seen, they tried to recreate The Rock’s chair hitting the top rope, except J-Rod had the momentum of a snail.

Violent J entered Vince Russo’s office and apologized to Vince Russo for accusing him of screwing him in his match with Matt Cross. Russo and J argued about the contract Russo signed. J reiterated his apology and wanted things to go smoothly. Russo said he would lay down a proposition to make things right once he went ot the ring. It would affect Violent J, the JCW locker room, and could change everything…

An ad aired for another JCW taping called JCW Panic Zone…

Big Vito was found comatose by PCO, who woke him up and said they had a match…

3. Mechawolf vs. Disco Ray (w/The Ring Rat). Disco Ray gave Mechawolf a tambourine to play, but he smacked him with it. Later, Disco Ray tried to get a Disco chant going, but it died on the vine. Disco hit a Disco Necktion Neck Breaker for a near fall. The crowd chanted Disco Sucks. Mechawolf hit a step-up springboard DDT for a near fall. The Ring Rat got in the ring and distracted Mechawolf with her butt. Disco Ray got his face shoved in The Ring Rat’s ample butt. The Ring Rat kissed Mechawolf and started feeling herself up. Mechawolf spat mist into the face of The Ring Rat, but Disco Ray rolled him up for the pin, which was his first win in JCW…

Disco Ray defeated Mechawolf

Jerry’s Jabber: The Ring Rat is something else, as is expecting a Disco-themed character to be a babyface in a Horrorcore band’s promotion. The match was okay, but I could do without Ring Rat being yet another sexualized woman in JCW.

Backstage, The Outbreak beat up Cocaine in the lobby of a theater. Barnabas said Cocaine needs to listen to him, and he will take him to the JCW Title. The Outbreak ate a bag of Cocaine’s white powder…

A music video aired for “Like Cheddar” by Midnightin Yami…

4. Mickie Knuckles vs. Nic Nemeth. Mickie stripped before the bell rang and wanted Nic to watch her. She rubbed her ass and pulled her thong up. Mickie offered to suck it, and got on her knees in front of Nemeth. Mickie placed Nic’s hand on her breast and then presented herself to him. She tried to feel up Nic and succeeded when she attempted a German Suplex. The crowd chanted “Jerry.” Funny. Mickie grinded on Nemet, who was laughing throughout the match. Micke tried a test of strength and kissed him. They rolled on top of each other until Nic got the pin. Post-match, Mickie and Nic hugged…

Nic Nemeth defeated Mickie Knuckles.

Vito’s music played, and he walked to the ring. A kid gave Vito the bird, and Vito pushed the kid twice. Vito said Mickie is acting like a hoochie. He called her a “Skank Bitch” and told her to go to Burger King and get a biggie size (Vito apparently does not eat fast)…

Krusty the Clown’s Jabber: What the hell was that?!?

Veda Scott and Joe Dombrowski plugged the merch website, socials, and Stranglemania…

An ad aired for Stranglemania, which had the names of several wrestlers misspelled (my favorite being Jamine St. Claire instead of Jasmin St. Claire)…

5. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony vs. PCO and Big Vito for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Late in the match, Vito joined PCO in hitting a double back elbow on Tony. Vito clotheslined Tony, who was under the ropes when Vito choked and beat him while the referee dealt with Mack. Tony hit the Tonysault, and went for the pin, but Vito grabbed the ref and was disqualified. Vito hit the ref.

Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony beat PCO and Big Vito by DQ to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles.

Jerry’s Jabber: That was pointless.

The Blast From The Past was ICP and Sabu (w/Esham the Unholy, Sunny) vs. Disco Inferno, Lenny, and Lodi. It was unclear when this show took place…

Vince Russo came to the ring. He said he had a wife and grandkids at home and said he doesn’t need this. He said he could go home tomorrow, and the 50,000 views would go with him. He said he came here and did exactly what he said he was going to do. Russo said the intention was to put Violent J on the sideline and make it up to him down the line, which was the agreement.

Russo said he takes nothing away from the talent or people behind the scenes, and now we are at a crossroads, and he had to make a decision. “Jim Cornette would do something with a banana,” Russo said. He added that Violent J and Big Vito will each pick two partners for a match. If Violent J’s team wins, Russo sells his one percent ownership to Violent J, making them 50/50 owners. If Vito’s team wins, Russo would sell his one percent, and J would have to sell his 49 percent to Vito, making Russo and Vito owners. Russo said he needed an answer by next week…