NXT Stand & Deliver results: Moore’s live review of Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship, Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

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By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Stand & Deliver

St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at the District

Streamed live April 4, 2026, on YouTube (and Netflix internationally)

Pre-Show Notes

Megan Morant and Peter Rosenberg were the hosts of the show, hosting from the WWE studio set. After arrival shots of the wrestlers in the four way for the NXT Championship, the show cut to a cold open teaser video. Back at the studio, the hosts ran through the advertised card. A hype package aired for the Women’s Championship triple threat.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Lola Vice and Kendal Grey about both women having a controversial finish in their last match which lead to both women benefiting. Lola said no one benefited, and Kendal tapped in fact. Grey pointed out the three count and said she’s going to become champion. Schreiber pointed out both women being crossover athletes from martial arts.

Vice talks about MMA giving her passion, aggression, and knockout ability. She said then she can dance over them. Grey said Wrestling is about control and she’s going to try to break both women down. Both women bickered a bit. Sarah asked each women why they will win. Lola said you can’t train for someone like her and everyone will feel the heat. Kendal said she’s the most well rounded at wrestling. She said she’s going to prove she’s not the future, but the now. Sarah wished both women luck.

The hosts gave their thoughts on the women’s triple threat. The hosts then transitioned to talking about the Myles Borne and Johnny Gargano match.[c]

A hype video aired for the Sol Ruca vs. Zaria match. After the hosts gave their thoughts, they then discussed the Blake Monroe vs. Tatum Paxley match.[c]

Back from break, Blake Howard interviewed the Vanity Project trio. Brad Baylor cut off Howard when he said it was shocking that they beat DarkState for the titles. Jackson Drake took the mic and kicked Howard from the room. Drake then interviewed Baylor and Smokes himself. Baylor talked about being tag team champions even though they’ve only been on the NXT roster for 3 months. Baylor said Vanity Project are generational talents. They all did deuce signs to end the segment.

Morant and Rosenberg then gave their thoughts on the tag team title match. The show then cut to a hype package for the Fatal Four Way Match for the NXT Championship. The hosts then gave their thoughts on the match. [c]

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary…

1. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper, and Wren Sinclair vs. “The Birth Right” Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King, Uriah Connors, and TNA Knockouts Champion Ariana Grace in a Mixed Tag Team Match. All 10 wrestlers brawled before the bell. The bell rang once Connors and Hill were in the ring alone. Hank and Tank tagged in and cleaned house. Stacks used a baseball slide to trip Hank off the apron. Connors hit Hank in the back with a cannonball. Birth Right used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Hank.

Hank managed to toss away most of Birth Right. This allowed Hank to bring in Wren, which brought in Grace. Wren hit Grace with a bulldog and X Factor. Dempsey broke up Wren’s Final Wren-ch. Grace rolled up Wren for a two count. Prosper tagged in and cleaned house with clotheslines. Prosper did a wall run backflip into a kick on Connors. Grace distracted EK which allowed King to dump him to ringside. Connors hit EK with a Knee Plus.

Tank broke up his pin. Wren got in the face of Dempsey and gave him chops, saying “how could you”. Wren gave Connors a Dragon Suplex. Grace dumped Wren to ringside. Hank hit Stacks with a Boss Man Slam. Hill hit King and Connors with slams. EK hit a pile of wrestlers with a nice tightrope moonsault. Hank hit Dempsey with a shoulder tackle. Hank and Tank hit Dempsey with the Honk Honk. Hill hit Dempsey with a Wheelbarrow Neckbreaker for the win.

Shiloh Hill, EK Proseper, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Wren Sinclair defeated The Birth Right via pinfall in 6:23.

John’s Thoughts: Welp, Birth Right is Dead on Arrival? NXT’s booking team seems to be trending in that direction. I don’t fully blame them, but they also are very wishy washy with how they pushed them out of the gate. Only way they can really fix this is giving them a credible wrestler, and making William Regal the face of the group if he’s willing to be an on-air talent again. Meanwhile, the babyface team all looks to have good upside. EK Prosper is definitely going to be that standout sensation type. Shiloh Hill has the talking ability, charisma, and athleticism to be a main eventer. If only the writers stop booking this guy to look like a lame ass dork with a tooth gimmick.

The show cut to the top of the ramp where Sarah Schreiber, Blake Howard, and NXT GM Robert Stone were. Robert Stone hyped up Sexyy Red appearing on the show. The three of them ran through the advertised card. The pre show ended with two minutes left at the top of the hour…

Main Show Review

“Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels made his entrance to start the show. HBK welcomed the crowd to Stand and Deliver. After hyping up the show, HBK introduced Sexyy Red, who made her entrance. Red hyped up her hometown crowd. HBK and Sexyy Red did the DX “Suck It” bit before sending the show to the intro video…

Arrival shots were shown of Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Tony D’Angelo, Sol Ruca, and Zaria. A hype video aired for the women’s championship triple threat…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Lola Vice made her entrance first. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair made their entrance. While Jacy Jayne made her entrance she had picture-in-picture highlights of her title reign. Fatal Influence made their entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

1. Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley) vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) for the NXT Women’s Championship. Jayne shoved both women, pointing out how she already beat both of them. Vice and Grey took turns with kicks, dumping Jayne to ringside. Vice and Grey started the match with amateur chain wrestling and rollups. Jayne went for a double rollup for a two count. Jayne took down Vice with a running axe handle. Grey took down both opponents with a double front dropkick to get a one count on Vice.

Grey worked on Vice with Front Chanceries. Grey used flips to avoid Vice’s strikes. Jayne tripped Grey off the apron and tossed her into the steel steps. Vice hit Jayne with a seated senton at ringside. Vice hit Jayne with an Axe Kick for a two count. Vice worked on Jayne with shortarm kicks. Vic noted that Vice is tag team champions in AAA with Mr. Iguana. Jayne hit Vice with a Backstabber after the distraction from Fatal Influence.

Jayne got a two count on Vice. Grey hit Jayne with a crossbody, but Jayne rolled through for a two count. Vice hit Jayne with a senton for a two count. Jayne dropkicked Grey into Vice and hit both women with a cannonball in the corner. Jayne hit Grey with a Superkick for a nearfall. Jayne hit Grey with a face smash and clothesline for a two count. Jayne hit Vice with a neckbreaker after the distraction from Reid.

Grey gave Jayne a few gut punches. Jayne turned Grey inside out with a PK. Jayne followed up with a Senton. Vice hit both opponents with a Tower of Power for nearfalls on both women. Vice sent both women into the corners with Tae Kwon Do kicks. Vice hit both opponents with her “I’m a Latina” hip attacks. Vice gave Jayne a stink face and Saito Suplex. Grey gave Vice a German Suplex. Grey pulled down the straps.

Grey tossed both women around with multiple suplex variations. Jayne caught Grey with a running knee for a two count. Vice and Jayne traded fatigued strikes. Vice hit Jayne with a high hook kick for a nearfall, which Grey broke up. Grey went for an Ankle Lock, but Vice broke it up with Tae Kwon Do kicks. Jayne hit Vice with a Claymore like kick and sold a hurt ankle.

Grey put Jayne in an Ankle Lock. The screen kept flashing black at this point (presumed wardrobe malfunction). Jayne rolled up Grey, but Grey rolled into the Ankle Lock. Vice put Grey in a Rear Naked Choke at the same time. Jayne got free and hit Vice with a running knee. Grey reversed a Rolling Encore into a Judas Effect. Vice blocked a submission with a rollup.

Vice hit Grey with a Backfist. Jayne went for the pin, but Vice got to Grey’s foot to help her get a rope break. Reid and Henley tried to interfere, but they were dragged to ringside by Sinclair after she hit them with a crossbody. Grey hit both opponents with an Asai Moonsault. Grey hit Jayne with Shades of Grey. Vice broke it up with a Rear Naked Choke. Jayne hit Grey with a Rolling Encore. Vice caught Jayne with a Spinning Backfist for the victory.

Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne and Kendal Grey via pinfall in 16:15 to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Vic noted that Vice is the first Cuban champion in NXT…

John’s Thoughts: Good work from all three women. I would have preferred a singles match, as we’ve seen strong singles matches with Jayne and both opponents, but this formula worked for what it was while keeping Grey out of the finish for a future title match for her down the road. One weird production distraction was the screen constantly going black during some submissions and big moments (usually in women’s matches, this means a wardrobe malfunction, but we’ll see if this persists for men’s matches too. Either that or it might be a weird YouTube tick). No Lola’s dad though? Grandmaster Frank? That’s fine, as it allowed her to have the big moment. Jacy Jayne (as well as Fallon Henley) should be in line for a post-Mania callup.

Vanity Project were shown hyping each other up backstage. The Americanos were also hyping each other up…[c]

Los Americanos made their entrance first. Vanity Project made their entrance. El Grande Americano was dancing to Vanity Project’s entrance theme…

2. “The Vanity Project” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (w/Jackson Drake) vs. “Los Americanos” Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano (w/El Grande Americano) for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Bravo did a lucha escape and danced in front of Smokes. Bravo hit Smokes with an Atomic Drop and slap. Rayo and Bravo yanked Smokes into the turnbuckle. Baylor tagged in. Rayo did a spiderman rope grab and then slammed Baylor to the mat. Rayo kicked Baylor in the gut after Bravo tagged in.

Bravo hit Baylor with ten punches in the corner. Baylor and Smokes used quick tags to trip up Bravo and cut the ring in half on him. Rayo tagged in and hit both opponents with dropkicks. Rayo hit Baylor with a Moonsault for a two count. Smokes blind tagged in to surprise Rayo with a slingshot Spear for a nearfall. Rayo used Joint Manipulation to hit Smokes with a Sunset Flip for a nearfall. Baylor tagged in and hit Rayo with a Ushigoroshi for a nearfall.

Vic talked about The Vanity Project trio being a highlight of the WWE ID Program. Rayo hit Baylor with a Saito Suplex. Baylor hit Rayo with a dropkick assisted Spinebuster for a two count. Rayo slipped away to tag in Bravo. Bravo hit both opponents with popup front kicks. Bravo was a big strong boy, by tossing both opponents with a deadlift backdrop. Bravo then hit Smokes with a Helicopter neckbreaker.

Rayo hit Smokes with a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Smokes hit Rayo with a Flatliner into the buckle. Baylor hit Rayo with a Bossman Slam for a nearfall while Smokes hit Bravo with a dive. Smokes used a knee to block a suplex. Rayo hit Baylor with the Pete Dunne X Plex for a nearfall. Grande helped load up Bravo’s mask with lead. Smokes and Baylor avoided the loaded headbutt. They hit Bravo with a double team suplex.

Rayo broke up Ricky’s pin. Ricky took out the piece of lead and then hid it in his crotch. Rayo hit Smokes with a Frankensteiner. Both Americanos hit Smokes with dives. Smokes kicked out at two. Baylor tagged in. Baylor worked on Rayo with Rayo’s wishbone finger spot. Bravo hit Smokes with Bop and Bang and a clothesline. Bravo hit Smokes with a Suicide Cannonball. Rayo hit Baylor with the Bitter End for a nearfall.

Smokes handed Drake the piece of lead. Grande turned Drake inside out with a headbutt. Smokes hit Grande with a dive. Smokes dropped Rayo off the apron. Drake hit Bravo with a loaded punch. Smokes hit Bravo with an assisted Double Stomp for the victory.

The Vanity Project defeated Los Americanos via pinfall in 13:27 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

John’s Thoughts: A very entertaining tag team match and good showcase of the heel antics of the heel Vanity Project. Given how dead on arrival Birth Right is, I assume this was the spot for Elio LeFleur and EK Prosper. This is fine as it does keep them ready for a match in the future. Rayo and Bravo are also way more experienced and talented which helped the quality of the match. A little bittersweet as Rayo and Bravo pulling out their Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate signature spots make me miss the former British Strong Style tag team. Dunne and Bate have upper mid card to main event potential, but they are also doing good work with this comedy thing in Mexico. Bate was always the one who was hard to really figure out in terms of character, so at least he’s flourishing here (though I always thought he was strong as the “Big Strong Boy” strongman babyface).

A replay aired of highlights from the pre-show 10 person tag match, which was won by the babyface team…

Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley were celebrating Hill’s win backstage. Tatum talked about how she first saw success by winning a pre show match too. Sexyy Red showed up and told them to join her at the afterparty. Ricky Saints showed up and told Red to not hang out with weirdos like Tatum and Hill…

Vic hyped WWE’s WrestleMania weekend pop-up shop…

A hype video aired for the Sol Ruca vs. Zaria match…

Zaria made her entrance. Sol Ruca made her entrance and quickly went for a slingshot dropkick. The bell ran once both women were separated…

3. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria. Sol tripped up Zaria and gave her a right hand. Zaria smashed Sol into the mat and tossed Sol around. Vic pointed out the Kinesio Tape on Zaria’s arm. Sol missed a Triangle Moonsault and Zaria hit her with a pump kick. Zaria gave Sol Snake Eyes on the steel steps. Zaria backdropped Sol. Zaria hit Sol with her signature Hangman spot. Sol caught Zaria off the top rope with a superkick. Zaria blocked a dive and hit Sol with a Fallaway Slam for a two count.

Zaria gave Sol some ground and pound. Zaria gave Sol clinch knees and a shortarm curbstomp for a two count. Sol used elbows to escape the Hangman move. Sol did a jump up Frankensteiner on Zaria. Both women traded fatigued strikes. Sol hit Zaria with a German Suplex and Missile Dropkick, into a kip up. Zaria blocked kicks. Sol suplexed Zaria to ringside. Sol whipped Zaria around at ringside.

Zaria reversed a Sol Snatcher with a superkick. Sol backdropped Zaria into the ring level entrance ramp. Sol gave Zaria a Sol Snatcher on the ring level entrance ramp. Zaria ended up getting up the same time as Sol. Zaria speared Sol back in the ring. Zaria’s back gave out on a Fireman Carry. Sol hit Zaria with a 2nd Sol Snatcher. Zaria kicked out. Zaria blocked a Slingshot 450 with a Spear. Zaria hit Sol with an F5 for a nearfall.

Sol and Zaria had a melodramatic moment. Zaria broke it and gave Sol headbutts. Zaria dragged Sol to the top rope. Sol escaped a Fireman Carry. Both women traded hands at the top rope. Sol hit Zaria with a Super X Factor. Sol Ruca hit Zaria with a Sol Snatcher for the victory.

Sol Ruca defeated Zaria via pinfall in 13:07.

John’s Thoughts: While I was hoping for the breakup for a longtime, it was not because I expected a huge match between the two (I just wanted them to get the tag team over with because Zaria’s growth was hindered by the tag team). The match build was a bit rough too with some wordy promo segments. All in all though, both women stood up and delivered at Stand and Deliver with a very good match. I would have Sol bounce quickly. Have her leave NXT with the W in her pocket. The key from here on out is capitalizing on Zaria kicking out of Sol’s finisher twice and push her as a strong monster heel.

Robert Stone congratulated Lola Vice on her title win backstage and informed her that she has the ring to herself to address the NXT fans on NXT. Sexyy Red showed up. Lola and Red then celebrated by clapping their booty cheeks…

Vic Joseph hyped up a Rob Gronkowski WrestleMania weekend afterparty event…

A NXT on CW ad aired…

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae made their entrance to their Way entrance theme. Gargano was wearing what looked like NXT Black and Gold themed gear. Myles Borne made his entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

4. Myles Borne vs. Johnny Gargano (w/Candice LeRae) for the NXT North American Championship. Both men started the match with chain wrestling. The worked the usual Johnny Gargano methodical opening match style. Gargano went into his comatose plank in the middle of the match. Gargano recovered and gave Borne an armdrag and dropkick. Borne and Gargano traded hands with Gargano dumping Borne to ringside. Gargano hit Borne with a cannonball from the apron. Gargano hugged the title belt and then his wife.

Gargano gave Borne chops at ringside. Borne shoved Gargano into the announce table and lifted his back into the ringpost. Borne gave Gargano a power Whip into the corner. Borne hit Gargano with an Orton Power Slam for a nearfall. Borne worked on Gargano with methodical offense. Gargano ended Borne’s rally by sending him into the ringpost. Gargano rallied with running strikes. Gargano hit Borne with a Gamengiri and hit Borne with a running Slingshot Spear for a nearfall.

Both men traded counters and hands. Gargano tripped and hit Borne with Cheeky Nandos. Gargano hit Borne with a Sunset Flip for a nearfall. Gargano hit Borne with a Suicide Dive. Borne ran to the top rope and hit Gargano with a Super Power Slam for a good nearfall. Borne and Gargano traded Boo Yay punches. Vic noted that Gargano has the date of his last NXT PLE match, which was a few years ago against Grayson Waller.

Borne stopped Gargano’s rally with an Ushigoroshi. Borne hit Gargano on the ring level ramp with a diving clothesline. Gargano caught Borne with Willow’s Bell and One Final Beat for a nearfall. Gargano hit Borne with a Superkick. Borne reversed a GarganNo Escape with Borne Again for a nearfall. Vic noted that Gargano slipped out of Borne Again at the last minute. Borne put Gargano in a Boston Crab.

Borne escaped into a two count. LeRae gave Borne a cheap shot. Gargano got a two count with a hand full of tights. The crowd was okay with this. Gargano put Borne in the GargaNo Escape. Borne got the rope break to boos. Gargano gave Borne a superkick. Borne hit Gargano with a Slingshot Borne Again and regular Borne Again for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Johnny Gargano via pinfall in 14:35 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

After the Garganos left up the ramp. Dion Lennox showed up and hit Borne in the back with a steel chair. Dion gave Borne a Tilt a Whirl backbreaker on the chair to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough match that was done in the usual Johnny Takeover methodical pace; but I felt like the totality of the match fell short of Gargano’s usual work in terms of what we usually see. We did get a little bit of the finisher spam, but I thought they could have worked in 5 minutes more of creativity. Maybe the rationale was to make sure Borne doesn’t get stuck too much in the boos due to Gargano being the sentimental favorite. Good match, but I thought I could have been more productive. Curious to see where they go with him and Dion as I feel like NXT has lost a bit of faith in Dion as their golden boy. Again Dion has the look and we heard he can talk, he just needs the right creative direction.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Sol Ruca about her match earlier. Sol said her match against Zaria was her hardest match yet. She said they know each others moves. Sol said she’s going to set her focus on championship gold. Izzi Dame showed up and trash talking Sol saying “The Great Dame” is also going after a championship…

John’s Thoughts: “The Great Dame” sounds pretty generic (because they haven’t really elevated Dame to “Great” status in order to make the pun work). What I hope doesn’t happen is Sol is sticking in NXT for any long period of time. She’s main roster ready now.

Blake Monroe made her entrance holding Tatum Paxley’s North American Title belt. Before Tatum’s entrance, a creepy vignette aired where Tatum Paxley said a poem comparing Blake Monroe to a doll and how she wants to break this doll. Tatum Paxley made her entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

5. Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Tatum hit Blake with a Shotgun Dropkick. Tatum then put Blake into an inverted Gory stretch. Blake escaped and hit Tatum with a neckbreaker for a two count. Tatum put Blake in a Tree of Woe and hit her with a Crossbody Press for a nearfall. Blake hit Tatum with a Frankensteiner into the Steel Ramp. Tatum kept yelling “my shoulder!”. The referee went for the ten count, but Blake dragged Tatum back in the ring for a two count.

Blake worked methodical offense while Tatum was selling a injured left shoulder. Tatum rallied back using the right arm. Tatum hit Blake with a step up Enzuigiri and standing Harlem Hangover for a nearfall. Blake hit Tatum with a Sling Blade and Tatum came right back with a Superkick for a moment of respite for both women. Both women traded stomps while on their backs, trading crazed smiles.

Blake hit Tatum with a high kick. Tatum hit Blake with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tatum hit Blaek with a Superplex into two other suplexes for a nearfall. Vic noted that Tatum is doing step-up enziguris to avoid using her left arm. Blake gave Tatum a few headbutts and a Saito Suplex. Tatum carried Blake and hit her with a Power Bomb. Blake hit Tatum with a sick looking Sunset Bomb from the apron to ringside. Blake hit Tatum with a running knee for a two count.

Blake ripped off a few turnbuckle pads. While the referee was distracted fixing it, Blake hit Tatum with the North American title belt. Blake hit Tatum with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Tatum landed on her feet during a Frankensteiner attempt. Tatum hit Blake with a Liger Kick. Blake came back with a headbutt. Tatum fell on the exposed buckle. Blake hit Tatum with the Glamour Shot DDT for a nearfall. Tatum hit Blake with Cemetery Drive for the victory.

Tatum Paxley defeated Blake Monroe via pinfall in 13:21 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough match, but a bit of a comedown it seems in terms of crowd reaction. This match suffered a lot due to a rushed build. I’m a bit surprised they had Tatum eat a lot of outs: An exposed turnbuckle, belt shot, injured shoulder, and finisher. Yet still, she had a dominant win over Blake Monroe.

Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox were dapping it up backstage, while Saquon Shugars was looking off. Saquon berated Dion for not giving them a heads up. He said Dion is acting like a leader, but they are starving for success. Saquon said they were supposed to be equals. Dion said Saquon is right and he has a plan for all of them to eat. Dion said DarkState will go back to their roots on Tuesday. Shugars and Dion dapped it up in agreement…

John’s Thoughts: Does this mean Cutler James is going to go back to his roots and talk about ass? I kid; but at the same time, I would just cut bait on Dark State and maybe reconfigure the directions of all the members.

Jasper Troy, Josh Briggs, and Keanu Carver cut promos to hype up their match this upcoming Tuesday…

Vic ran through advertised segments for the upcoming NXT episode…[c]

A bunch of babyfaces were celebrating with Tatum Paxley backstage. The camera panned to Vanity Project asking Blake Monroe if she needs help? She said they can help, and get her a hairbrush…

John’s Thoughts: Hmmm…? Blake Monroe wouldn’t be a bad replacement for Zayda Steel as the shawty of the group? Not to mention, Monroe’s gimmick is all about her vanity.

A recap graphic aired of all the winners so far in the show. The show then cut to a hype package for the main event…

A Tony D’Angelo vignette aired that focused on Tony D attempting to fulfill his 2nd goal of returning, winning the NXT Championship. Tony D’Angelo made his entrance. Ricky Saints made his entrance with extras acting like paparazzi. Ethan Page made his entrances with extras waving Canadian Flags.

Vic Joseph reminded viewers that Page broke Kevin Owens’s record by winning the NXT title shortly after debuting in NXT. Joe Hendry made his entrance last. Groups of fans in the camera facing side of the crowd were holding photographs of Joe Hendry’s face to wave. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

6. Joe Hendry vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Tony D and Joe Hendry dominated the heels with hands. Tony D and Ethan dumped each other to ringside. Joe then tossed around all three men. Joe tossed Ethan into Tony D. Joe hit Ricky with his signature delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ethan caught Joe with a Mafia Kick and helped Ricky suplex Joe.

The heels put the boots to Joe. Ethan and Ricky did their signature poses while on the same page. Joe worked on both heels with European uppercuts. Ethan and Ricky then got control again after a little bickering. Ethan and Ricky then bickered over who would get the cover over Joe. Ethan and Ricky then went to go after Tony D. Ethan suplexed Ricky on Tony, which Ethan claimed was a tag team move. Ricky asked “what the hell?”.

Page and Ricky hit Joe with tandem offense. Ricky and Ethan got a double two count on Joe. A “Tony’s sleeping” chant ensued (the downside of a lot of triple threats and four ways). Ricky gave Joe a Superplex, and Page gave Ricky a Splash, and shrugged at him. Ricky gave Ethan a Spear and yelled “Sorry, bye bye”. Tony D speared Ricky. Joe sent Tony into the ringpost and gave him an AA.

Ethan and Ricky got on the same page with a double crab on Joe. Tony D hit both men with a double Blockbuster. Tony hit Ricky with a suplex and backdropped Ethan. Tony dumped Ethan and Ricky to ringside. Tony D hit Joe with a Spinebuster. Page and Ricky tossed Tony D into the steel steps. Ricky jumped off the steps and hit Tony D with a Revolution DDT. Page hit Tony with a Twisted Grin.

Joe hit Ethan and Ricky with his signature Senton Plancha. Ricky saved Ethan from Joe with a Chop Block. Joe reversed Ricky and Ethan with a double suplex. Joe hit Ethan with a Huracanrana. Joe then hit Tony and Ricky with Fallaway Slams. Joe hit Tony with a side slam for a nearfall. I think a “gaba goo” chant ensued by a pocket of fans. Tony D no sold some of Joe’s strikes and then gave all his opponents suplexes.

Tony hit Ethan with a Fisherman Suplex. Hendry broke up Tony’s pin. Joe hit Tony D with a Snap DDT. Joe did his signature zoolander turn and tuned up the band. Tony D recovered and gave Joe Hendry two spears after dumping Ricky to ringside. Tony D got a two count on Joe. Saints hit Tony D with a chair. Ricky reversed a Uranage and hit Joe with a Revolution DDT on the steel chair. Ethan broke up Ricky’s pin.

Ethan backdropped Ricky to ringside. Ethan and Ricky traded slaps. Page gave Ricky a power slam through the top cover of the announce table. After Ethan dragged Ricky to the top of the steps, Tony D speared both men through the announce table. Tony D escaped a Standing Ovation and hit Joe with Spear and Spinebuster for the victory.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints via pinfall in 16:02 to become the new NXT Champion.

Tony D’Angelo posed with the championship belt to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: I felt like Tony D’Angelo and Joe Hendry were falling a bit into the background for most of the match due to most of the focus being on the Scorpion and Frog antics of Ethan Page and Ricky Saints. While Joe really never stood out here, I thought Tony D’s intensity and ending set of moves put him over strong while playing into the Ethan and Ricky antics. Of the group, I think it made sense for Tony D to win to “finish his story”, albeit his Story was a bit easy and truncated.

Joe Hendry and Ethan Page are two men I would line up for callups (Joe Hendry can start from square 1 with the memes, and Ethan Page has been long overdue for a callup). I wouldn’t mind Ricky Saints sticking around in NXT because they need star power, and I wouldn’t mind if he becomes the true leader of Vanity Project because he fits in well there (either that or call back some wrestlers from the main roster for star power). NXT TV has been pretty rushed and dull recently, so I hope that now that we’re past the WrestleMania phase, that they reset things and try to tell good stories, starting with lining up a fun story for Tony D as this vigilante champion.

I thought this was a good PLE show with the workers working hard; but it was dragged a few pegs down due to two big reasons. One big reason was the rushed build. Not only did they have a short build after another PLE, but they also had to run the show earlier due to not securing a venue around or beyond Mania weekend for a proper build. The second big reason this was dragged down was the venue. It looked dark, small, and underwhelming in terms of crowd noise. They couldn’t find a college basketball arena or larger ballroom? Also, Sexyy Red did the bare minimum we expected her to do. She didn’t even rap! She just showed up for two minute segments, and then oscillated her booty cheeks a bit (as expected).

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