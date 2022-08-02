08/02 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Four-way elimination match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, The Creeds vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for the NXT Tag Titles, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray, Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Four-way elimination match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, The Creeds vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for the NXT Tag Titles, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray, Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and more (39:42)…

Click here for the August 2 NXT 2.0 audio review.

