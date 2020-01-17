WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (updated): WWE legend appearing, tables match, John Morrison returns to the ring, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode in a tables match.

-Kane appears.

-John Morrison vs. Big E.

-Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Powell’s POV: This is the third straight week that WWE has advertised Banks vs. Evans. The match was advertised during Fox’s NFL coverage two weeks ago and by WWE last week. Perhaps the third time is the charm?Smackdown will be held tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My weekly member exclusive audio reviews are available shortly after the show.

Update: WWE has added the stipulation that if Reigns wins the tables match, then he will be able to pick the stipulation of his Royal Rumble match with King Corbin. If Roode wins the match, then Corbin will be able to pick the stipulation for that match.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

