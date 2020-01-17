NWA Champion Nick Aldis will appear at ROH Free Enterprise

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced that he will appear at the ROH Free Enterprise event on February 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Arena. Watch the video below.

Powell’s POV: For those who can’t watch the video while at work, Aldis issued a call to action to NWA fans to show up at the free ROH event wearing their NWA gear. ROH is giving away tickets to the Free Enterprise show.

CALL TO ACTION from NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealNickAldis. He has a message for @MartyScurll and all NWA Fans in the Baltimore, MD area! Support the NWA on Feb 9th for FREE at @RingOfHonor Free Enterprise event. Free tickets available now – https://t.co/Cdwgm1aUsv pic.twitter.com/UCwjZBaPD3 — NWA (@nwa) January 17, 2020



