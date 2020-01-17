What's happening...

NWA Champion Nick Aldis will appear at ROH Free Enterprise

January 17, 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced that he will appear at the ROH Free Enterprise event on February 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Arena. Watch the video below.

Powell’s POV: For those who can’t watch the video while at work, Aldis issued a call to action to NWA fans to show up at the free ROH event wearing their NWA gear. ROH is giving away tickets to the Free Enterprise show.


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.