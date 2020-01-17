What's happening...

Tessa Blanchard issues statement, continues to deny using a racial slur

January 17, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tessa Blanchard issued the following statement via social media in response to claims that she spat in the face of fellow wrestler La Rosa Negra and used a racial slur.

Powell’s POV: Earlier this week, La Rosa Negra also issued her own video statement on the matter that can be viewed below.


