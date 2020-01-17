01/17 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on AEW’s TV extension and new hour of TV, Jon Moxley, Cody’s promo, Marty Scurll re-signing with ROH and becoming head booker, state of ROH in 2020, Tessa Blanchard’s title win and preceding controversy

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss AEW’s TV extension and new hour of TV, Jon Moxley, Cody’s promo, Marty Scurll re-signing with ROH and becoming head booker, state of ROH in 2020, Tessa Blanchard’s title win and preceding controversy, Triple H’s Paige comment and apology, and more…

Click here for the January 17 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

