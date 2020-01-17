WWE weekend (reports needed), Impact tapings in Mexico (reports needed), next WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, NWA, MLW, and ROH events (reports needed), WWE Smackdown, WWE 205 Live, Kevin Thorn, Sage Beckett, Chase Stevens

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. WWE is advertising Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode in a tables match. Join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight or on Saturday morning.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Impact Wrestling his taping television in Mexico City, Mexico at Fronton Mexico tonight and Saturday tapings for upcoming television shows.

-WWE is in Lafayette, Louisiana at Cajundome tonight with the following advertised matches: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, and Samoa Joe and The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and AOP.

-WWE is in Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday with the Smackdown crew.

-WWE is in Jackson, Mississippi at Mississippi State Fair Coliseum on Saturday with the Raw crew.

-WWE is in Chattanooga, Tennessee at McKenzie Arena on Sunday with the Smackdown crew.

-WWE is in Topeka, Kansas at Stormont Vail Events Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins and AOP vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Ricochet, and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena and includes Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the U.S. Championship.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be taped on the Jericho Cruise and includes Pac vs. Jon Moxley to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship.

-The next NWA events will be January 24 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for the Hard Times pay-per-view. They will tape television on January 25-26 at the same venue. Marty Scurll has been announced for the second of the television tapings.

-MLW Fightland will be held on February 1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena with Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor, and Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Championship.

-The next ROH event will be the Free Enterprise show on February 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Event Center.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Fertig, who worked as Kevin Thorn in WWE, is 43.

-Chase Stevens is 41.

-Sage Beckett (MaryKate Glidewell) is 35.



