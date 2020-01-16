AEW Dynamite viewership for the Bash at the Beach themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 940,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 947,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 700,000 viewers for USA Network. AEW finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 31st in the same category.



