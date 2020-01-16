NXT TV viewership loses weekly battle with AEW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s taped NXT television show produced 700,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 721,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 940,000 viewers. NXT finished 31st in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished fifth in the same category.



