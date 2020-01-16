MLW Fightland lineup: MLW National Openweight Title match added

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Fightland event that will be held February 1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Title.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk for the MLW National Openweight.

-Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced the National Openweight Title match since our last update. The promotion is also advertising LA Park, The Von Erichs, Contra Unit, Salina de la Renta, Mance Warner, Hijo de LA Park, Low Ki, The Dynasty, El Lindaman, Douglas James, Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett on a Dot Net Weekly combo show discussing the concept of two nights for major events, AEW Dynamite and NXT discussion, early WWE Royal Rumble winner possibilities, the XFL, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and much more...

