WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky in a non-title match

-Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

-Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Belair vs. Sky, and Mysterio vs. Rollins matches. Monday’s Raw will be live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.