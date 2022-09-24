WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The latest card for next month’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match

-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match

Powell’s POV: The Raw Women’s Championship match is not listed on the Extreme Rules website. The match was announced on Monday, so my guess is that they are going to add a stipulation to it before announcing it. Roman Reigns is not advertised for the Extreme Rules, so there is not expected to be an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on the card.