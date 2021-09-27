WWE Raw preview: WWE Championship match opens the show, two additional title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus in a No DQ, No Count-Out match for the U.S. Title.

-Charlotte Flair issues an open challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Riddle vs. AJ Styles.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Championship match will open the show. Raw will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. The show will also feature the fallout from Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and will be the final show before the WWE Draft starts on Friday. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.