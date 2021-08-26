AEW All Out lineup: The updated card for the Labor Day weekend event, Casino Battle Royale entrants list

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-CM Punk vs. Darby Allin.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson face the winners of the eliminator tournament in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho can’t wrestle in AEW again if he loses).

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac.

-Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima.

-Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (Entrants: Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Big Swole, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, Allie, Diamante, and 12 TBA).

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Lucha Brothers vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus match on Friday’s AEW Rampage will earn the right to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles. AEW will be holding a fan fest on September 3-4 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and the September 3 edition of Rampage will also be held on September 3 at NOW Arena.