Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Emergence fallout edition, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for today’s television show.

-Impact Champion Christian Cage appears.

-Impact Tag Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a non-title match.

-Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin.

-Chris Bey vs. David Finlay.

-Taylor Wilde vs. Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb in a handicap match.

Impact Wrestling Hits Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature Steve Maclin’s open challenge. Thursday’s “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on the best of Brian Cage at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Slammiversary 2019 this afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.