NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-The reign of new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov begins.

-Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown in a knockout or submission match.

-Jinny vs. Aoife Valkyrie in a No DQ match with Joseph Conners locked in a shark cage.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.