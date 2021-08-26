NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-The reign of new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov begins.
-Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown in a knockout or submission match.
-Jinny vs. Aoife Valkyrie in a No DQ match with Joseph Conners locked in a shark cage.
NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network.
