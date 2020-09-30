NXT TV and AEW Dynamite (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Candice Michelle, Cameron Grimes, Chris Von Erich, Bobby Jaggers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV was taped in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features the final hype for Sunday’s NXT Takeover 41 event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on WWE Unforgiven 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast focuses on the “True Secrets of the Illuminati.” The previous episode was a Classic Album Clash regarding Aerosmith’s Pump and Permanent Vacation. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back at the April 28, 1990 Saturday Night’s Main Event. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Missy Hyatt and Mick Foley. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Candice Michelle is 42.

-Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee Caddell) is 27.

-The late Chris Von Erich (Chris Adkisson) was born on September 30, 1969. He took his own life on September 12, 1991.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) died on September 30, 2012 at age 64.



