9/29 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Dez and Wentz vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The North, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Havok and Neveah

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired September 29, 2020 on AXS TV

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired… Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne were on commentary…

1. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Jessika Havok and Neveah. Neveah and Taya started off the match. Taya and Neveah traded blows. Taya got the advantage after a armdrag. Rosemary and Havok tagged in. Rosemary rallied against Havok with punches and then landed a leaping forearm strike. Havok gained control after two kicks. Havok got Rosemary to the mat with a spin kick. Rosemary shoved Havok to the corner to tag in Taya for tandem offense.

Havok grounded Taya with a backbreaker and lariat combination. Neveah tagged in and hit Taya with a elbow strike and got a one count. Havok hit Taya with a front dropkick for a two count. Havok tagged in to keep the ring cut in half on Taya. After selling for a bit, Taya managed to tag in Rosemary who cleaned house. Rosemary gave Havok an Exploder and gave Naveah an Upside Down. Rosemary barely hit Havok with a crossbody. Taya tagged in, allowing Taya and Rosemary to nail Havok with a double spear. Taya gave Naveah a high knee and Road to Valhalla for the win.

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated Naveah via pinfall in 6:55.

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan ran out and attacked Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie after the match. Havok and Nevaeh cleared Tasha and Kiera from the ring. Tasha’s and Kiera’s theme played to close the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Good to see Taya back to winning matches because there was a stretch of months (including comedy Wrestle House matches) where Taya was losing to everyone higher on the card of her at the given moment (weird, because she was presented as a dominant heel champion right before the losing began). It’s the other three women I worry more about in this picture. Havok and Nevaeh have the potential to be a strong monster heel tag team, but they are extremely vulnerable and never beat anybody. Rosemary is still one of the biggest disappointments in Impact for the last few years (partiallly due to injury). She was the hottest rising star in the company during her time in Decay and right after. Once she got involved in the Undead Realm, it all went to hell from there for her.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were hanging out with staff backstage where they were talking about Gallows antics at Japanese bars. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley interrupted and mocked The Good Brothers for not carrying the division like the Guns are. Gallows claimed that Shelley was Anderson’s Young Boy in New Japan. Shelley brought up how that was wrong and that Shelley was higher in senority in Japan, winning championships before Anderson did. Sabin did a purposefuly evil laugh to mock the Brothers before they walked away. Anderson yelled that he can’t wait to take the Guns’s finisher so he can kick out of it…[c]

The Eric Young Bound For Glory ad aired…

Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee about Kylie Rae cashing in her number one contendership for a match at Bound for Glory with Deonna. Deonna called Kylie confused. Deonna talked about Kylie being nice in the locker room isn’t going to help. Deonna said at BFG, she’s going to break Kylie’s arm. Gia Miller said that Deonna might not be Champion at BFG because she’s defending the title at Victory Road against Susie Yung. Kimber Lee told Gia that the interview was over…

John’s Thoughts: I’m not a huge fan of the Impact Plus exclusive shows because they do nothing but hurt their overall product as a whole. For one, nobody expects the stories told on those shows to matter in the canon of the show (most notably the shows that are joint-independent shows with other promotions). Another detractor is that it takes away from the themed shows on AXS, which tend to be a step above regular Impact shows while also improving the story canon. On top of that, they book these things last minute. If someone like Eddie Edwards or Susie Yung wins the title with no build (if they wanna try to make these mean something for some reason), then they fall into the folly of illogical hotshoting.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in from their commentary set where they ran through upcoming segments…

Kaleb Konley handled Tenille Dashwood’s ring introduction where he hyped her up as an Instagram model. Tenille Dashwood made her entrance, still in her Evil Emma gear and demeanor…

2. Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb Konley). Grace backed Dashwood into a corner to escape a back grab. Grace then took down Dashwood several times with shoulder tackles and a body slam. Grace got a two count on Dashwood. Rayne noted that Grace might suffer in longer matches, which was the case in the Purrazzo matches. Grace dominated Dashwood for a stretch with slams and strikes. [c]

Dashwood was dominating Grace back from the break. Josh noted that Kaleb Konley was providing distractions at ringside. Grace tried to get a rollup in, but Dashwood kicked out and continued to dominate Grace. Grace managed to turned the tables. She hit Dashwood with a Vader Bomb for a two count. Grace hit Dashwood with a shortarm lariat for a two count. Grace hit Dashwood with a couple of corner lariats, but Dashwood sidestepped the last lariat and trapped Grace in a Tree of Woe position on the second buckle.

Dashwood hit Grace with the Emma-mite sandwich for a two count. Grace avoided the Spotlight kick and hit Dashwood with a back elbow. Grace escaped the Grace Driver due to the distraction from Konley. Grace ended up reversing Dashwood into a Rear Naked Choke for the tapout win.

Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood via submission in 8:77 of on-air time.

John’s Thoughts: An okay match, but I still wish Tenille would change up the act a bit. She’s just watered down Evil Emma. Heck, I’m more impressed by Caleb Konley getting the upgrade and finally showing a bit of personality. I also am not sure what the purpose of this feud is? Grace is pissed that Dashwood took months away from Impact. That’s ok I guess, but it doesn’t help that Jordynne Grace also missed months of Television too during the same period due to quarantine. I know, good excuse for Grace, but who’s to say that Dashwood wasn’t quarantining which is the most likely case. Maybe the parity booking and Dashwood taking a loss means that they don’t see long term potential in Dashwood and this is just a feud meant to give Grace something to do?

Moose was looking for EC3 backstage. Some random guy directed Moose to EC3’s locker room. Moose thought the guy in the hoodie in the room was EC3, but it was an indie wrestler security guard (which Moose joked about the guy being fit like a wrestler). Moose let the random guy leave, and was left to watch another EC3 projector promo. EC3 said he was going to kill the TNA title next week. He talked about buring down nostalgia and that Moose was invited to the funeral of the TNA title. The projector promo ended…[c]

An ad aired for the Impact Plus Victory Road show…

A Rich Swann recovery video aired where he was shown working out in a gym. He said this was the toughest he’s had to get ready to a match. he said he was going to prove all of those who doubted that they are wrong. The “doctor” commended Rich for putting in hard work for his rehab. They cut to teh doctor checking on Rich’s ankle and saying his condition was amazing.

The Impact Plus Flashback match of the week was Gail Kim vs. Madison Rayne for the Knockouts Title from Victory Road 2012. Gail Kim won…

Rhino and Heath [Slater] were hanging out right outside of Skyway. Rhino talked about how everyone liked his paid advertisements. Cash talked about how he paid for the ads with his credit card and not Hernandez’s wad of cash. Cue Reno Scum running in and jacking Rhino and Heath of the wad of cash. Reno scum gave the money back to Shawn Hernandez…[c]

An Eric Young Bound for Glory ad aired…

Rhino and Scott D’Amore bickered backstage where Rhino continued to try to get Heath a job. D’Amore ended up booking Rhino and Slater in an “Unsanctioned” match at Victory Road…

[Hour Two] Ring entrances for the Good Brothers vs. Rascalz match took place…

3. “The Rascalz” Zach Wentz and Dezmond Xavier vs. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Anderson and Xavier started off the match. Anderson manhandled Dezmond around the ring. Dezfended off Anderson with a boot and reverse Poisonrana. After Wentz tagged in, Anderson tackled Wentz to his corner to get Gallows in, who went at Wentz with his boxing punches. Dezmond tagged in and The Good Brothers went into isolation on Dezmond. Dezmond ended up getting a window of opportunity after hitting Gallows with a bulldog.

Anderson and Wentz tagged in with Wentz hitting the flurry of strikes. Wentz hit Anderson with a Penalty kick. Dez tagged in and hoisted him into a foot stomp by Wentz for the two count. The Rascalz went for their shove finisher but Anderson got the knees up to block the move. Gallows tossed around both Rascalz at ringside. Anderson hit Dezmond with a spinebuster. The Brothers hit Dezmond with a Magic Killer for the victory.

The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz via pinfall in 7:10.

Anderson addressed the Machine Guns on the mic after the match. Anderson mentioned how they came to Impact for a lot of money, but also for the tag team titles with the Machine Guns as the prime target. Gallows reiterated Anderson’s point. Gallow said the Brothers are going to put a bullet hole through that target and the Good Brothers will be champions at Bound For Glory…

John’s Thoughts: A virtual enhancement match, but the Rascalz look good in defeat. I’m okay with the Rascalz eating a few L’s during their rebuild phase, so as long as they try to tell a long term story of these guys to the top. Meanwhile, Impact has done a stellar job with strengthening the top of their Tag Division with newer teams like the Guns, Brothers, and Fulton and Austin. I kinda hope for a Good Brothers vs. MCMG match without other teams.

A cinematic comedy skit aired of Tommy Dreamer and Brian Myers in a hallway with cowboy music in the background. Myers brought up his threat from last week and then tried to attack Dreamer. Dreamer saw it coming and he shoved Myers against the wall. Dreamer pulled back and said he’d challenge Myers at Victory Road…[c]

John’s Thoughts: It wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but I’d try to distance Brian Myers as far the hell away from hokey comedy segments as much as possible given his mediocre run in WWE and how they should be on the path to making him credible, not scrubby. Impact is also really trying to book this Impact Plus show all in one night and I’m pretty sure nobody cares (because this happens all the time, they’re booking ahead towards an actual PPV to where this comes off as obligatory filler content).

An Impact Plus ad aired…

The Wrestle House theme aired at Skyway Studios. John E Bravo, Alisha Edwards, The Deaners, and Crazzy Steve were at ringside…

4. Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh to become John E’s best man. Bahh no sold Swinger’s punches with the words “Bahh”. Bahh then cornered Swinger with palm strikes followed by a backdrop. Bahh tried to do his Motombo finger wag, but Swinger kicked him in the gut. Bahh body slammed Swinger and hit Swinger with a leg drop for a two count. The referee got distracted with Cody Deaner at ringside for some reason. This allowed Crazzy Steve to pass Johnny a toy monkey to hit Bahh in the head with. Swinger picked up the pinfall.

Johnny Swinger defeated Fallah Bahh via pinfall in 1:44 to become John E Bravo’s best man.

John’s Thoughts: This match didn’t do anything for me. I also don’t see why Impact feels that the only matches that should have spectator wrestlers is the “Wrestle House” segments. In the big picture, this was harmless. On the bright side, I do like Fallah Bahh being featured in segments not involving TJ Perkins. TJP has been dragging this guy down and it would be good to see him shine with his natural charisma that he showed prior to teaming with Perkins.

John E Bravo got the mic and invoked his past status as a senior referee to demand that the match be reset due to Swinger using a foreign object.

5. Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh to become John E Bravo’s Best Man. Bahh knocked out Swinger with a punch. Bahh hit Swinger with a top rope Banzai Drop for the quick win.

Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger via pinfall in 0:16 to become John E Bravo’s best man.

Fallah Bahh celebrated with the Impact undercard wrestlers…

John’s Thoughts: There was a part of me that was looking forward to Swinger’s best man antics. I’m sure he’ll get involved somehow and given that it’s Johnny F’n Swinger, it should be fun.

Gia Miller interviewed Rohit Raju backstage and mentioned how Raju cheated to win last match. Raju said he was just being the smartest man in the room by coming up with a plan. Rohit Raju talked about how he’s like the sun and everything should revolve around him. Raju said he was giving more opportunities by coming up with the “defeat Rohit” Challenge. Before he could say what it was, TJP interrupted the interview by saying that he should be in the Defeat Rohit Challenge. Rohit said it can’t be be TJ, Chris Bey, and Trey Miguel. Rohit said it only goes to someone who didn’t wrestle him for the title before. TJP joked about being rejected…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A much better from Rohit this week. He even found a way to fix up his oddball “mother calls me sun” line that came off as really bad when he tried it as a catchphrase. The “revolves around me” line worked much better. My guess here is that we see TJ challenge Rohit Raju as one of his many faces, either Suicide or Manik (which are both the same character, just Manik started wearing a hoodie in the ring).

John E Bravo talked to Johnny Swinger and Fallah Bahh backstage. Bravo said he didn’t care about who became his best man. He said he restarted the match because the referee did a piss poor job. The referee of the match was standing right next to everyone. Bravo told the referee to go away…

Eddie Edwards made his entrance for a promo. He brought up being attacked and left lying backstage. Edwards said he’s sure it was Eric Young who attacked him. Suddenly Sami Callihan’s hacker graphics flashed on the screen. Sami then teleported to the top of the stage. Eddie Edwards then said he is sure Sami attacked him. Sami then said because he’s a good guy, he didn’t do it. Eddie said Sami is a scumbag. Sami then said he could make bad things happen with the press of a button. He said he knew who attacked Eddie and he’d show up right now. Sami pressed a button and Ken Shamrock appeared and attacked Eddie. Shamrock made Eddie cry in pain to the Ankle Lock while Sami Callihan cheered Ken on at ringside. Josh Mathews noted that this attack hurts Eddie’s chances to win the title at Victory Road…

They cut to Eric Young watching the monitor backstage. He noted that either Eddie has too little friends or too many enemies. Eric Young hyped up his title defense against Eddie at Victory Road. EY then moved on to hyping his fight against Rich Swann at Bound For Glory, by reiterating that the guilt for this match should be on Swann’s and D’Amore’s conscience…[c]

An ad aired for Victory Road…

Kylie Rae met up with Susie Yung backstage and noted she was happy for Susie getting a title shot at victory road. Susie said she hoped that Kylie wouldn’t get mad if Susie won the title. Kylie said she’s happy for Susie no matter what. Kylie said she’d actually prefer facing her best friend at Bound For Glory as opposed to a bully like Deonna. Kylie gave Susie a gift, kick pads, for her match against Deonna. Kylie said Susie’s time has come. After Kylie left, creepy music played and Susie said “my time has come”…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in and announced the following segments for Victory Road: The Defeat Rohit Challenge, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer, Reno Scum vs. Heath [Slater] and Rhino in an unsanctioned match, and Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Title. They then ran through advertised segments for next week: MCMG vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary…

Entrances for the main event took place…[c]

6. “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin. Page and Fulton started off the match. Fulton dominated the match early on with a basic but effective shove. Page ended up punching Fulton in the back of the head to no success. Page went for a sleeper, but Fulton backed him into the buckle to escape. Fulton gave Page snake eyes. Alexander kicked Fulton in the back, which he no sold. Fulton then no sold Page’s big boot and chased him around the ring.

John’s Thoughts: Ever since Fulton started tag teaming with Ace Austin, he’s started to look more and more like a credible big man. Really cool seeing his progression.

The North tried to blindside Fulton, but Fulton tossed them around. Fulton planted Alexander with a side slam. Austin tagged in and hit Alexander with an assisted leg drop. Ace worked on Alexander with strikes while trying to keep him away from Page. Ace allowed Fulton to tag in and dominate Alexander. Fulton was persistent in not allowing Alexander’s strikes to break his focus. Fulton slammed Alexander’s head into the buckle. Ace tagged in.

Austin fended off both North guys. Page managed to get tagged in. The North hit an assisted spinebuster on Ace. Page then cut the ring in half on Ace, with Page trash talking Ace. The North traded quick tags to keep Ace dominated. Ace’s window of opportunity opened when he caught Page with a knee to the gut. he then caught Page with a font dropkick (and had a nasty fall on his own neck). Fulton and Alexander tagged in.

Alexander managed to hit Fulton with a series of forearms. Fulton came pack with a pop up hand strike. Alexander caught Fulton with a discus elbow. Fulton and Alexander fell on each other during Alexander slam attempt. Page and Austin tagged in. Ace caught Page with Trouble in Paradise. Ace caught Page in the back of the neck with a leg drop. Fulton put Ace on his shoulders. Ace hit Alexander with a splash. Page saved Alexander and then tossed Ace into Fulton with a straitjacket toss. Fulton no sold being dumped to ringside.

Page threw Alexander into the knee of Fulton to trip him off the apron. the north then caught Ace in a wombo combo. The North hit Ace with their Burning Hammer Spinebuster finisher to give Page the pinfall win.

The North defeated Ace Austin and Madman Fulton via pinfall in 10:19.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made their entrance after the match to confront The North in the ring. The North blindsided The Good Brothers and the heels piled on the Brothers due to the numbers game. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin ran out to even up the heel-babyface numbers. The tag teams brawled at ringside. Josh Mathews handled the outtro while hyping up Victory Road…

John’s Thoughts: A really good tag team match with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton continuing to show surprisingly great chemistry as a newly formed tag team. This heel vs. heel matchup actually benefited from lack of crowd. Could you imagine how bad the atmosphere would have been if this were in front of the tepid Fronton Mexico or Sam’s Town crowds (Impact’s best crowd reactions usually come from when they film in Canada).

I wanted to see a Good Brothers vs. Machine Guns match by themselves (which I still do given the dream match level of that match. The Guns were retired at one point, remember). I convinced myself that a match also involving Fulton and Ace and The North would be amazing too. Hoping that actually ends up stealing the show at BFG. A mixed bag episode of Impact this week. The show was really good in terms of content, but the weirdness came in the random build towards Victory Road happening in a few days.



