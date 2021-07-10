WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card and MITB ladder match entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, and two TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura)

Powell’s POV: WWE removed Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship from the lineup due to Bayley’s injury. Carmella was pulled from the women’s ladder match while Morgan was added by Sonya Deville. Rollins beat Cesaro, and Nakamura beat Baron Corbin to qualify for the men’s MITB ladder match on Friday’s Smackdown.