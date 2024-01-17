NXT Vengeance Day lineup: The current card for next month’s PLE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Sunday, February 4 in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-The finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament

Powell’s POV: Perez won a battle royal that turned into a four-way match to earn her championship match. While not official, they seem to be working toward adding Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship to this card. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.