AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans.

-“FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho in the ring.

-Tony Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with MJF.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

We are looking for reports from the upcoming AEW events in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com