AEW All Out lineup: The updated card for the Sunday’s event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida in a four-way for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Athena for the TBS Championship

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. TBD in the finals of the tournament to crown the first AEW Trios Champions

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

-Wardlow, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal and “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

-Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. a joker in a Casino Ladder Match

-Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

-(Pre-Show) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-(Pre-Show) Pac vs Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-(Pre-Show) Hook vs. Angelo Parker for the FTW Title

Powell’s POV: Omega and The Bucks will face the winners of the Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor match that will air on Friday’s live Rampage. All Out will be available via pay-per-view television and Bleacher Report in the United States, and FITE TV internationally. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET, and then Jake Barnett and I will team up for an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).