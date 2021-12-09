What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the show featuring the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

December 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 872,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 861,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, up from last week’s 0.31 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.35 rating in the key demo. A pair of NBA games led the night for ESPN.

