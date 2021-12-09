JBL on Brawl For All, what he told Vince McMahon about John Cena, Undertaker as the locker room leader, working with Eddie Guerrero, the WrestleMania match that made him feel he wasn’t good enough to be in WWE

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

On Eddie Guerrero: “Eddie took it real personal that he can make anybody. And we were very close friends. Also, you know, I did part of his eulogy at his funeral. He was a groomsman in my wedding, and Eddie wanted me and the character to succeed. He and his brother Chavo came up with the idea for the heart attack angle with his mother on mother’s day weekend in El Paso, in their hometown. After that footage aired, that’s when business took off. We knew right away, we started selling out arenas. We end up selling out Staples Center, but you would see it everywhere you’d go. I mean, JBL got so much heat after that one episode aired, and that was all thanks to Eddie and his brother Chavo.”

On Undertaker being a locker room leader: “There’s some guys that just have that Cool Hand Luke about them, and everywhere he’s been, he’s the guy that people will see the authority too, because he’s that type of you know, he doesn’t abuse it. He’s the guy you want in charge. He’s a terrific leader in any respect, whether it’s the locker room, whether it’s the boys out on the town, whatever it is, he’s a terrific leader. He’s a good human being. He’s a smart guy, and generally makes really good decisions.”

On Brawl for All: “When they come up with the idea, Bruce Prichard called me on a Thursday and said ‘Hey, you want to be in a shoot fight on Monday?’ And I said, ‘Why would I be in a shoot fight?’ And he said ‘Well, we’ve got a tournament.’ I said, ‘That’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard.’ And I said, ‘Why would you do that?’…….. I said, ‘Dr. Death is not going to win this thing.’ And he (Prichard) said, Well, that’s okay.’ And I said, ‘Look, Doc’s older. Doc’s had a ton of concussions. He’s been knocked out several times. He almost killed himself in Japan. Doc’s not the same Doc he was ten years ago.’ ….. I started training right away for it and I enjoyed the training. I told Bruce, I said, ‘By the way, I’m going to end up with Henry Godwin in the first match, aren’t it?’ Because they wanted to see two big country boys. He goes, ‘No, no, no.’ He goes ‘It’s a shoot.’ Sure enough. I ended up with Henry Godwin in the first fight.”

A conversation with the Vince McMahon about John Cena’s potential: “There weren’t a ton of believers in Cena. I don’t think there were un-believers. But Vince asked me one day, he said, ‘How is he?’ I said, ‘He’s your guy, man.’ Vince said, ‘He’s that good?’ I said, ‘Yeah.'” It’s a different dynamic going from, say, eight minutes to going to 30 minutes. Now, I think he had done it with Kurt Angle too, obviously one of the greatest of all time. But when I first got out there with him, some guys never make that transition. It’s hard.”

On Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 12: “I remember watching that match and literally thinking, ‘I don’t belong here.’ It was the greatest spectacle I’d ever seen. When Shawn repelled from the ceiling, he and Bret had that incredible 60-minute match, went overtime… it was one of the greatest events I’d ever seen, I just remember thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here. I don’t have the ability to be here. I don’t have the talent to be here. I need to go back to Japan and finish up my career.’ That’s a very distinct memory. In fact, I can almost feel it today when I was sitting there at the Arrowhead Pond [WrestleMania 12 venue] watching that.”

Other topics include his WWF run, the New Generation, the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, almost going to WCW, The Brawl for All, his retirement, his legacy, misconceptions, and more.

