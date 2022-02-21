The Rock’s XFL will work with the NFL on player development, and health and safety initiatives

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NFL and XFL announced Monday they will collaborate on health and safety initiatives, as well as aspects of player development. “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” XFL co-owner Dany Garcia stated in a press release. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent also commented on the partnership. The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels.” Read the full press release at XFL.com.

Powell’s POV: This is a big change from when the XFL was originally founded and Vince McMahon took an adversarial approach with the NFL. The XFL is scheduled to relaunch in 2023 and it will be interesting to see where this partnership with the NFL leads. XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also commented on the collaboration between the leagues via social media (see below) and stated that the goal is to “grow the game of football.”