CM Punk named the final member of the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class

February 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced CM Punk as the final member of the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame. Punk joins Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: I predicted each of those inductees when ROH announced that they would be inducting four acts into their inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class. So, obviously, I feel that the company nailed it with these selections. Congratulations to all of the deserving inductees. While the first class had slam dunk entrants, it should be far less predictable when the company names future HOF classes.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne February 21, 2022 @ 10:30 am

    This is a situation where the obvious thing is the right thing. Congrats to all of them.

