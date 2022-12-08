12/08 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell discuss William Regal returning to WWE, Tony Khan and Shawn Michaels media calls, Sasha Banks reportedly heading to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, ROH Final Battle and NXT Deadline predictions and storyline build grades, Richard Holliday and Barry Windham battling major health issues, AEW Dynamite 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: William Regal returning to WWE, Tony Khan and Shawn Michaels media calls, Sasha Banks reportedly heading to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, ROH Final Battle and NXT Deadline predictions and storyline build grades, Richard Holliday and Barry Windham battling major health issues, AEW Dynamite, and more (101:47)…

