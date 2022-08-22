AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh
-Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro vs. Rosario Grillo, Manscout, and Dean Alexander
-Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz
-Andrea Guercio and Logan James vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods
-Hayley Shadows vs. Julia Hart
-Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
-Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake
-D’Mone Solavino, Alexander Apollo, and RC Dupree vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10
-Megan Meyers vs. Serena Deeb
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
