Jeff Jarrett reportedly out as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jeff Jarrett is no longer that WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Jarrett exited the position last week. Neither Jarrett nor WWE have officially announced the move.

Powell’s POV: Jarrett worked as a special referee at SummerSlam and then followed up the next day by teaming with Jay Lethal against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. While Lethal and Andrade did the heavy lifting from an in-ring standpoint, I labeled Jarrett as the MVP of the match for the way he worked the crowd and generated great heat. Jarrett and Conrad Thompson co-host the My World Podcast, and Jarrett will be interesting to hear what he has to say about his WWE departure on the next episode.