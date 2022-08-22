AEW Rampage lineup: ROH Title match headlines Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH Championship
-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. “Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, Jon Silver, and 10 in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
