AEW World Champion CM Punk reportedly out with a serious injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW World Champion CM Punk suffered what was described as a serious injury during his match with Jon Moxley at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that the injury is serious enough that the company will need to address the status of the the AEW World Championship on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: The awful week continues for AEW. The injury is believed to have occurred during the match and not during the backstage altercation that occurred after the All Out media scrum.