WWE Clash at the Castle poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event received a majority A grade from 56 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship topped the best match poll with 53 percent of the vote. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show B+ grade and felt that Gunther vs. Sheamus was the best match of the loaded weekend. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls, which are available after live WWE, AEW, and NXT television shows and pay-per-views/premium live events. The NXT Worlds Collide poll results were released on Tuesday, and the AEW All Out poll results will be available later today.